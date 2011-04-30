CHART OF THE DAY: Who Dominated The First Round Of The NFL Draft?

Last night was the first round of the NFL draft, and what we learned is that if you are a defensive end from the Southeastern Conference, there is a good chance you were drafted last night.



The SEC dominated the first round with 10 of the first 32 picks, and five of the first six. In all, 31 of the 32 picks came from the six BCS conferences (SEC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-10, ACC, Big East). The only player that was not a product of one of the big six conferences was Muhammad Wilkerson, from Temple (MAC conference) at number 30.

As for positions, defensive linemen, offensive tackles, and quarterbacks were the flavours of the day. Only one running back was taken in the first round (Mark Ingram, no. 28), which is the fewest during the Super Bowl era. Also, there was just one true linebacker selected (Von Miller, no. 2), but certainly one or two of the defensive ends may switch from the three-point stance to an upright position come Sundays this fall.

Here is the breakdown of day one…

