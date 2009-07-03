CHART OF THE DAY: Are Americans Getting Hosed On Fireworks?

Before you jet off for the long weekend, consider this oddity in the fireworks market. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), total volume demand for fireworks has collapsed over the last few years, but revenue has continue to march steadily higher. So, are Americans getting squeezed by fireworks inflation?



