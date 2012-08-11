CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Something Marissa Mayer Has To Fix

Yahoo Finance is one of the best things Yahoo has. It’s good for stock quotes, company information, and financial news.



It’s also one of the few things Yahoo did that totally crushed Google. As you can see in this chart from comScore, Google Finance is nowhere near Yahoo Finance.

Unfortunately, the audience at Yahoo Finance is in decline. This is one property that Marissa Mayer should be investing in. She should try to reverse this traffic slide and protect one of Yahoo’s best, most successful Yahoo.

Photo: comScore

