CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Something Marissa Mayer Has To Fix

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Yahoo Finance is one of the best things Yahoo has. It’s good for stock quotes, company information, and financial news.

It’s also one of the few things Yahoo did that totally crushed Google. As you can see in this chart from comScore, Google Finance is nowhere near Yahoo Finance.

Unfortunately, the audience at Yahoo Finance is in decline. This is one property that Marissa Mayer should be investing in. She should try to reverse this traffic slide and protect one of Yahoo’s best, most successful Yahoo.

chart of the day, financial tools sites, august 2012

Photo: comScore

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.