CHART OF THE DAY: Even The Fed Admits Ben Bernanke Is Dreaming If He Wants To End The Stimulus

Here’s research from the Federal Reserve of San Francisco (FRSF) itself, that argues for U.S. interest rats to remain ultra-low until 2012. It’s not the official position of the U.S. Federal Reserve as whole, but it provides a window into the thinking within one part of the Fed right now.



FRSF:

The dashed line combines the benchmark rule of thumb with the Federal Open Market Committee’s median economic forecasts (FOMC 2010), which predict slowly falling unemployment and continued low inflation. The dashed line shows that to deliver future monetary stimulus consistent with the past—and ignoring the zero lower bound—the funds rate would be negative until late 2012. In practice, this suggests little need to raise the funds rate target above its zero lower bound anytime soon. This implication is consistent with the Fed’s forward-looking policy guidance (FOMC 2010) that “economic conditions—including low rates of resource utilization, subdued inflation trends, and stable inflation expectations—are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an extended period.”

