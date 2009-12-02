CHART OF THE DAY: The Rest Of The World Owns Us

As this chart shows, foreign appetite for the debt of the Federal government has not been diminished by our recession.



Pessimists might say that we’re increasingly reliant on international investors to fund our government. But we can just about squint our eyes up and see this as a vast improvement from the old “we owe it to ourselves” reassurance about government debt.

We owe it to them and we’re too big to fail.

