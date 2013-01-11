CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of 'Favoriting' On Twitter

There has been a shift in the way people use Twitter driven by changes to its app design, notes John Herrman at BuzzFeed.



“Favoriting” has taken off, according to this chart, which comes from a Twitter employee. The reason “favoriting” took off is that Twitter updated its app to include “interactions” in its “@” section. Favoriting, which had been a private thing, suddenly became public as it was easier to see the favoriting.

Favoriting has quickly developed into Twitter’s answer to Facebook’s like. It’s a way of saying, “Good Tweet!” without retweeting the tweet.

As small as this seems, it’s actually a big deal. It shows Twitter can change user behaviour, which will be important as it develops into a bigger business.

