CHART OF THE DAY: Everybody Wants A Piece Of Groupon

Interest in buying shares of Groupon on the private market exploded in the second quarter of the year, according to data from SecondMarket, which specialises in facilitating private market stock transactions.



The chart below tracks the growth in interest in buying shares of private companies between Q1 2010 and Q2 2010 from SecondMarket’s 14,000 users.

As you can see Groupon is the fastest growing, then Gilt Groupe. At the end is TechCrunch, which doesn’t have any shares available. A SecondMarket rep says investors can just list companies they would like to buy shares of as a signal to the employees or owners of the company.

Pandora is gearing up for an IPO, and Zynga‘s IPO probably isn’t too far off, so nabbing their shares now makes sense.

