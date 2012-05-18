CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Stock Versus Apple And Google Since 2008

Jay Yarow
Here’s an awesome chart from CNBC comparing the stock growth of Facebook to Apple and Google since 2008 using private market data from SecondMarket for Facebook.

As you can see, Facebook was a much better investment! However, the average investor couldn’t get in on Facebook. And, even if he or she could have invested it would have been a big risk. Facebook was a largely a speculative bet in 2008. However, it paid off!

chart of the day, facebook stock vs apple and google, may 2012

