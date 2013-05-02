CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Steadily Growing Mobile Ad Business

A year ago Facebook was going public.



At the time, one of the biggest worries about the company was its ability to handle the transition from the desktop to mobile. After all, it hadn’t generated a dime of mobile revenue.

Today, the company reported 30% of its ad revenue was mobile. That’s $375 million, up from $306 million, or 23% of ad revenue the quarter before.

The bulk of Facebook’s revenue is still coming from the desktop, which is worrisome. But, considering that its mobile business was non-existent last year, this is very promising.

