CHART OF THE DAY: The Most Popular Apps Right Now

It’s not exactly news that Facebook is popular, but a new survey of smartphone and tablet users by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), shows just how popular it is.



CIRP asked users to list the three apps they use most frequently. This chart shows the percentage of respondents listing each app amongst their most frequently used.

As you can see, Facebook blows away the competition.

There are some surprises on this list. Swagbucks is one of the most popular, and we’ve never heard of it. It’s site that gives you digital currency for installing a toolbar and using the web. The digital currency can be used for real stuff like Target gift cards.

A non-surprise surprise on the list is Candy Crush Saga. This app just came out of nowhere to be massively popular. One of our writers describes her $127 a week addiction to the app here.

