CHART OF THE DAY: Time Spent On Facebook Has Gone Flat*

Time spent on Facebook on desktop computers in the U.S. has been totally flat for the year, according to data from comScore. For a while now Facebook’s engagement had been on the rise, but it appears to have hit a wall.



Part of the reason is that Facebook’s users are going mobile, and spending their time there. This is bad for Facebook because it makes almost no money on mobile.

Below we’ve charted the average minutes per visitor per month on the left axis. On the right axis we have the average minute per day. Different months have different days, so looking at the average per day data is more useful.

Note: This post has been edited from its original version, after we learned that the data we initially used was flawed. This chart has accurate data from comScore. Our initial chart showed time spent on Facebook had peaked. We can’t determine that based on comScore’s data because its previous data was unintentionally inflated due to existence of non-user requested URLs. Anyway, Facebook’s engagement is definitely flat this year.



