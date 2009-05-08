CHART OF THE DAY: Look Who's Sneaking Up Behind Yahoo

Facebook is by far the world’s fastest growing major Web site. It’s growing so fast, in fact, that it’s now catching up to the global grand-daddies: Google and Yahoo.



Facebook had 295 million unique visitors worldwide in March, according to comScore. That’s 50% of Yahoo’s (YHOO) traffic and 35% of Google’s (GOOG) traffic, including YouTube.

