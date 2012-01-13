CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Will Have One Billion Users By September

Nicholas Carlson
Facebook says it has 800 million active users. 

Building a chart based on previous user number announcements, iCrossings says Facebook will probably reach 1 billion users sometime in August 2012.

In the past, “active” has meant that these people log in once a month. What’s truly stunning is that Facebook says more than 50% of its users log in every day.

chart of the day, active facebook users, jan 12 2012

