CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Will Have One Billion Users By September

Facebook says it has 800 million active users.



Building a chart based on previous user number announcements, iCrossings says Facebook will probably reach 1 billion users sometime in August 2012.

In the past, “active” has meant that these people log in once a month. What’s truly stunning is that Facebook says more than 50% of its users log in every day.

