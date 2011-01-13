CHART OF THE DAY: The Number One Reason People Still Haven't Joined Facebook

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



The number one reason for people not using Facebook? It’s not a fear of losing privacy.

It’s because they think it’s a waste of time. And they think that increasingly, as they see their friends sucked into a vortex of looking at photos, playing FarmVille, and posting status updates.

The chart below is a chart from Wedbush Securities, based on a survey of 2,500 people over the age of 18.

As you can see more people said they weren’t on Facebook because they think it’s a waste in November than they did in September.

