CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Video Views Are Soaring

The first big application that drove Facebook’s growth was photographs. So far, video hasn’t had that sort of impact, but it’s starting to change.



In the last year, views of videos uploaded directly to Facebook have more than tripled, according to comScore. As more and more phones have video cameras built into them, look for this to accelerate.

Facebook’s growth compares favourably to YouTube, which grew 123% year over year, while Facebook grew 239%. Of course, YouTube is growing from a much bigger base. In fact, Facebook is still a blip comparatively speaking. In May, Facebook’s video views were 245.12 million. YouTube’s were 14.63 billion.

