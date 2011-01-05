CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Bumpy Road To $50 Billion

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Facebook is now solidly a $50 billion company, as measured by valuation from investors, thanks to its latest round of funding — $500 million from Goldman Sachs and DST.

Since the social network’s value has been something pundits and investors have wrestled with since its founding, we decided to take a look back at all the valuations Facebook has seen over its six years.

Some of the valuations, like $15 billion from Microsoft, are based on investment in preferred shares. And some low valuations are based on term sheets Facebook rejected. As such, those valuations are useful as a representation of what investors thought Facebook was worth at the time.

