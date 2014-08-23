CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Tops The 10 Most-Used Apps, But Google Isn't Far Behind

The latest data from comScore, which was charted for us by Statista, shows how the tried-and-true mainstream apps from America’s biggest tech companies are still dominating mobile app stores.

Facebook, in particular, leads the pack with the most unique visitors — the social network enjoyed roughly 115.4 million unique visitors in the month of June. Several Google apps follow Facebook at the No. 1 spot, including YouTube, Google Play, Google Search, Google Maps, and Gmail. Pandora, Facebook-owned Instagram, Apple Maps and Yahoo Stocks round out the top 10 apps in the U.S. Interestingly enough, people use these apps so often that nearly 2 out of every 3 smartphone users fail to download a new app each month.

