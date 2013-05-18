CHART OF THE DAY: The Facebook IPO, One Year Later

Jay Yarow

It’s been one year since Facebook went public. We assume a lot of IPO investors aren’t happy with how things turned out. But, from Facebook’s perspective, it all worked out. It got a good price on its IPO, and now it has plenty of time to develop its business. If CEO Mark Zuckerberg does a good job with the business, this rough first year will be no big deal in the long run.

Chart of the day hows facebook stock performance since ipo, may 2013

