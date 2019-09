It’s only been three days, but Facebook’s time on the public markets has been rocky. As you can see in this chart, the stock has dropped 18% from its IPO price, losing over $15 billion in market cap.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.