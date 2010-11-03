CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Reveals The Most Popular Time For Breakups

If you’re in a bumpy relationship, there’s a pretty good chance it’s going to end in the next month. According to data pulled from Facebook, December is one of the most popular months to break up.



Mathias Mikkelsen posted the chart below, which he picked up from a TED talk by David McCandless. As you can see, people break up less during the summer, and more during the Winter and Spring. Also, Mondays are a popular day for breakups.

