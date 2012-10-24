CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Revenue Deceleration Is Over!

The reason Facebook tanked after its IPO is that revenue growth decelerated for the past several quarters.



That’s not good for a story with Facebook’s revenue and profit multiples. It needs to be growing very fast.

So it was very good news for Facebook today, when it reported earnings that showed the company has finally stabilised revenue growth – 32% last quarter and 32% this quarter. You can see this in the chart below.

What this chart doesn’t show is the even better news that Facebook has actually re-accelerated its advertising revenues – up to 32% y/y this quarter from 28% y/y last quarter.

