CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Quarter In Charts

Facebook just released its second-quarter earnings. Here’s the rundown:
- Revenue of $1.18 billion vs. $1.147 billion consensus.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 vs. $0.12 consensus.
- Advertising revenues were $992 million versus a $921 million consensus
Final note: Look at Facebook’s revenue deceleration go down and to the right. That cannot continue for long!
