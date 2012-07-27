CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Quarter In Charts

Alex Cocotas
Facebook just released its second-quarter earnings. Here’s the rundown:

  • Revenue of $1.18 billion vs. $1.147 billion consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 vs. $0.12 consensus.
  • Advertising revenues were $992 million versus a $921 million consensus

Final note: Look at Facebook’s revenue deceleration go down and to the right. That cannot continue for long!

chart of the day, facebook q2 2012 earnings, july 2012

