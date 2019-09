Despite the fact that Facebook has 900 million users, almost half of people think it’s a passing fad.



CNBC and the AP surveyed 1,003 Americans about Facebook and found 46% think it will fade away. Amusingly, only 31% of the people surveyed think it’s a bad investment.

