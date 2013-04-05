CHART OF THE DAY: People Say They Don't Want A Facebook Phone

Jay Yarow
This means almost nothing. But, what the heck, we’re going to toss it out there any way.

According to an online survey of consumers from Retrevo, people didn’t want a Facebook phone, or a Facebook phone service. Luckily for them, they’re not getting one!

But, Facebook wants to take over your phone creating a pseudo-operating system. If people were leery of a Facebook phone before today’s announcement, then this just shows how much work it will have on its hands to win them over.

Chart of the day shows interest in the Facebook phone, april 2013

