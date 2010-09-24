CHART OF THE DAY: The Countries Facebook Doesn't Dominate

Facebook reaches 43.9% of all Internet users in the world, says comScore in a new report, but there are still a few countries where it’s the second place social network.



ComScore measures Internet activity in 41 countries overall. In all but the eight countries below, Facebook is the leader.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.