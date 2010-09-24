CHART OF THE DAY: The Countries Facebook Doesn't Dominate

Facebook reaches 43.9% of all Internet users in the world, says comScore in a new report, but there are still a few countries where it’s the second place social network.

ComScore measures Internet activity in 41 countries overall. In all but the eight countries below, Facebook is the leader.

