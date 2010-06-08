CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Growth ACCELERATES During Its Privacy Flap

For all the hoopla surrounding Facebook’s privacy policy change, there seems to have been zero negative impact on the amount of people using the site.



In fact, it looks like Facebook is coming out with MORE users. New data from comScore reveals the social network added 9 million new U.S. unique visitors in May, bringing its total to 130 million on a monthly basis.

