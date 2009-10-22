CHART OF THE DAY: YouTube And Facebook Eat Yahoo's Lunch

Mary Meeker’s awesome presentation at Web 2.0 included this chart highlighting the change in how people spend their time online over the past three years–and the erosion of early web portals like Yahoo and MSN.



YouTube (red) and Facebook (blue) are growing like weeds–at the expense of Yahoo (blue) and MSN (yellow).

Time spent on Google, meanwhile (green), hasn’t changed much. (Thankfully for the portals, time isn’t the only measure of value online).

