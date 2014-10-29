CHART OF THE DAY: All Of Facebook's Revenue Growth Is Coming From Mobile Ads

Facebook reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2014 on Tuesday. Revenue and earnings per share were slightly above Wall Street’s expectations — it reported $US3.2 billion in total revenue and $US2.96 billion in ad revenue, a 64% increase from the year-ago quarter — but other metrics like monthly active users fell right in line.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, most of Facebook’s revenue growth is coming from mobile advertising and payments. Non-mobile revenue and revenue from payments and fees like in-app purchases through Facebook continue to remain consistent, but mobile revenue has exploded since 2012, as it now makes up roughly 66% of Facebook’s total revenue.

