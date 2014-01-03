CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Grows Stronger In The U.S.

Facebook may have some product issues to deal with, but for right now, it is stronger than ever. The latest data from Pew (.PDF) shows that Facebook is used by 71% of U.S. adults, which is up from 67% a year ago.

This growth is impressive when you consider that it was already hugely popular, and that there are a lot of other social networks out there. In fact, the only social network that gained a bigger percentage of new users was Pinterest and it just barely outpaced Facebook.

