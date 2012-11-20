CHART OF THE DAY: As Brands Get More Facebook Fans, They Reach A Smaller Percentage Of Their Base

PageLever, a Facebook analytics company, which gave Mashable some data that shows that the bigger fanbase your Facebook page has, the lower reach any individual post has. Brands with small fanbases of fewer than 10,000 people can get nearly 20 per cent of them to see any individual post. But brands like Coca-Cola and Walmart, who have more than 1 million fans, can only get about 6 per cent of them to see any given post — unless they pay.



Photo: PageLever

