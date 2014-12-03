CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Dominates iPhone Users' Home Screens

We recently wrote about a new app called Homescreen, which lets you share with others what’s on your iPhone’s home screen.

Betaworks, the company behind Homescreen and several other popular services like Instapaper and Chartbeat, created a designated page to show off the “top apps” used by Homescreen members.

Based on Homescreen’s data, charted for us by BI Intelligence, you can see that most Homescreen users have Facebook apps on their phone, leading with Instagram and Facebook in the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

In the No. 4 spot is Facebook-owned WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger takes up the No. 6 spot. Google also claims six apps in the top 28 Homescreen apps. One interesting tidbit worthy of note: There are no games on this list.

