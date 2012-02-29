CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook DOMINATES Google+, Tumblr, And Pinterest

Facebook is absolutely dominating other social networks — with users spending more than 6 hours on the site for the month of January, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.



comScore released some new data on social media site usage for the month of January. The next closest competitor is Tumblr — where users only spent about an hour and a half in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.