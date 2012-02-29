CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook DOMINATES Google+, Tumblr, And Pinterest

Matt Lynley
Facebook is absolutely dominating other social networks — with users spending more than 6 hours on the site for the month of January, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

comScore released some new data on social media site usage for the month of January. The next closest competitor is Tumblr — where users only spent about an hour and a half in January.

chart of the day, avg time spent on social media sites, feb 28 2012

