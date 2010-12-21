In Search, Facebook Crushes Google, Yahoo, AOL, And MSN

If search is any indication of what people want, they want Facebook more than twice as much as Google and Yahoo according to Google Trends.



See charts below.

I also compared the most popular social media companies to Facebook on Google Trends, to see if perhaps social media properties skew higher than the old Internet titans. They don’t.

I was curious how Google compared to the old titans, and interesting, Yahoo and Google are neck and neck.

To be fair, these results are based on Google search results, so I’m not quite sure why someone would go to Google to search the keyword term “Google”, but it was fun to pull the data.

To learn more about how Google Trends are calculated, click here.

This facebook chart was originally posted on SecondShares. Jay Gould maintains a long position in shares of Facebook (private).

