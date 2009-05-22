CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Blows Past 300 Million Uniques

Twitter gets a lot of the hype these days, but Facebook is a monster. The social networking site blew past 300 million unique visitors last month, according to comScore. That’s a 160% increase from a year ago.



Meanwhile, MySpace has sat flat around 123 million uniques, which explains its recent management shake-up. And Twitter, with 32 million worldwide uniques in April — up a whopping 70% from March — now has 1/4 of MySpace’s reach and 1/10 of Facebook’s.

