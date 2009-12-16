CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Blows Past AOL In The US

Facebook’s U.S. unique visitors tally blew past AOL’s in November, comScore reports, via TechCrunch. This makes Facebook the fourth largest website in the U.S.



There’s not much AOL can do about Facebook. But if it’s going to be a sort-of “Time Inc. for the 21st Century,” AOL obviously needs to reverse its readership decline.

