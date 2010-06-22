CHART OF THE DAY: On Facebook, A Wal-Mart Employee Is More Valuable Than A Goldman Sachs Employee

In the real world, using salary as a measure, a Goldman Sachs staffer is worth much more than a Wal-Mart employee. An average Goldman Sachs employee is paid a bonus of $500,000, while the average Wal-Mart employee salary is $20,000.



On Facebook, the opposite is true. In the eyes of an advertiser, a Wal-Mart employee is worth nearly twice as much as a Goldman employee, according to Facebook’s suggested advertising bid prices.

Kim-Mai Cutler at VentureBeat looked at Facebook’s suggested advertiser bid price on per category basis. What she found is pretty interesting.

As you can see in this chart, the most expensive company to target is Facebook. The next most expensive is Wal-Mart. Goldman and Bain employees are duking it out for the cheapest.

