For years, there’s been a theory that every person is only separated by six degrees, or relationships.



Facebook, with its data on 700+ million people and their relationships with friends says that’s not true. We’re all just four degrees of separation apart. Below you can see how many degrees, or “hops” apart people are around the world.

