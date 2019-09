Existing homes sales for April came in better than expected this morning, but here’s the bad news: the backlog of existing homes continues its upward trend.



As this chart from Calculated Risk shows, after supply briefly touched about 6 months, it’s above 8 months again, for the third month straight.

And now that the tax credit is expiring…

