CHART OF THE DAY: In Case It Wasn't Obvious That The Homebuyer Tax Credit Created A Huge Distortion

This morning the NAR reported that existing home sales in July plunged 27.2%.



Not surprisingly, the end of the homebuyer tax credit caused these sales to fall off a cliff. People just didn’t realise how high that cliff was.

In case there were any doubt that it made a difference, check out this chart from Waverly Advisors which shades in the period of the tax credit.

Home sales started rising immediately, and have fallen off immediately with the tax credit’s expiry.

Quick Congress, time for another! (Kidding!)

