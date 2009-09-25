CHART OF THE DAY: Shock Drop In Existing Home Sales

What housing comeback? After several months of an upward-sloping curve, the volume of existing home sales dropped more than expected in August. Even the normally sunny NAR warned of a fragile recovery if the government doesn’t subsidise home purchases by extending and expanding the first-time homebuyer tax credit.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.