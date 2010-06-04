CHART OF THE DAY: Why Europe Actually Got Really Lucky That Its Currency Hasn't Collapsed More

Vincent Fernando, CFA
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Believe it or not, despite its recent weakness, the euro has remained remarkably strong for a currency in crisis. When nations experience financial crises their currencies normally collapse far more than the euro has, as shown in the Deutschebank chart below.

The U.S. got off quite easily as well:

Deutsche Bank:

‘The US case is looking starkly different. Rather than depreciating when the crisis hit, the dollar appreciated significantly. Ironically, although US financial assets (subprime mortgage-backed securities) were at the root of the crisis, the US Treasury market remained the safe haven of choice for global investors, and the dollar appreciated as a result.’

The euro should be able to continue defying gravity, compared to most currencies during a crisis, as long as… A) It doesn’t see a deterioration in its reserve currency status with central banks, and B) Sovereign debt concerns don’t spread beyond Europe’s ‘PIIGS’ periphery nations into core nations such as France or Germany.

chart of the day, Exchange Rate During Systemic Banking Crises*

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.