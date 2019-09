With Moody’s warning about the possibility of a French downgrade, and concerns over banks (and everything else), everyone is watching this chart: The spread between French and German 10-year yields, which is blistering higher today.



Careful.

FRENCH GERMAN 10-YR YIELD SPREAD

