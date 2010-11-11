CHART OF THE DAY: Evernote's Amazing Path To 5 Million Users

Evernote, which lets you take notes, save ideas, and access them from any device, including computers, phones, iPads, etc., just announced it has crossed the 5 million users mark.



That’s an impressive milestone for the startup, and as this chart shows, its growth is actually accelerating. At this rate, it could reach 6 million users in a couple of months or so.

Photo: Evernote

