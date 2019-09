If you wanted more evidence that the excitement in the markets doesn’t happen during market hours, you only need look at a chart of the euro between midnight and noon today, when it swung wildly on speculation, auction details, and interpretation of Jean-Claude Trichet.



Comment est-ce qu’on dit: rollercoaster?

