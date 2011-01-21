CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Stock Under Eric Schmidt

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Eric Schmidt announced that he was moving from CEO of Google to Executive Chairman, handing over the reigns of the company to Larry Page.

Under Schmidt’s watch Google’s stock exploded, but over the last year, it has flattened. It’s up to Larry Page to get this stock growing, again.

Below is a look at the stock, and some highlights from Schmidt’s tenure.

chart of the day, eric schmidt, jan 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.