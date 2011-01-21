CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Stock Under Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt announced that he was moving from CEO of Google to Executive Chairman, handing over the reigns of the company to Larry Page.



Under Schmidt’s watch Google’s stock exploded, but over the last year, it has flattened. It’s up to Larry Page to get this stock growing, again.

Below is a look at the stock, and some highlights from Schmidt’s tenure.

