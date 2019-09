It’s well known that investors have been yanking money out of equity funds and ETFs and stashing that cash in fixed income.



But there is one type of equity fund still getting inflows: dividend funds.

All that talk you see on TV of people imploring investors to get income wherever they can find it is having some effect.

