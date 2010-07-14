CHART OF THE DAY: Actually, Gold Isn't Just A Worthless Rock

Yesterday, money manager and writer James Altucher wrote a column slamming gold, arguing that ultimately it was just a worthless rock. And to back it up, he cited various periods when gold didn’t return that much.



The folks at MF Mine Fund argue that Altucher cherry picked a period that coincided with the peak of the previous boom, and as such they’ve put together this chart, breaking the time since 1968 down to three periods. As you can see, only in the middle one do equities out perform. The norm over the last 40+ years is for gold to outperform.

