CHART OF THE DAY: Our Own BLS Says Dreams Of A Manufacturing Boom Will Flop

Politicians would love to see the rebirth of manufacturing in this country — new factories filled with unionized workers, taking home a salary that can support a family.



But it’s not going to happen, at least according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.

In a recent study, the bureau estimated employment change between 2008 and 2018. The public sector will grow. Healthcare will grow.

But manufacturing? Not so much.

