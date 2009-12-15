CHART OF THE DAY: Bureaucrats Have Way Better Benefits Than You

When you choose a career, two of the biggest factors to consider are your benefits and your salary.



If you’re the kind of person looking to make $500 million a year (a la Michael Milken), stay in the private sector. But for the rest of us, becoming a government employee seems like a more lucrative option.

According to the BLS, total employer compensation costs for civilian workers, which include private industry and state and local government workers, averaged $29.40 per hour worked in September 2009.

Total employer compensation costs for private industry workers averaged $27.49 per hour worked in September 2009.

State and local government employers spent an average of $39.83 per hour worked for total employee compensation in September 2009.

But the killer part lies in the benefits. Health benefit employer costs were $4.43 per hour worked for state and local government and $2.01 in private industry. Ouch!

