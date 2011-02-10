CHART OF THE DAY: All The Big Emerging Markets, And Their PE Multiples

2011 has not been a friendly one for emerging markets. Equities have tanked in several countries thanks to inflation fears.

Naturally, some are thinking it’s overdone, and that it’s time to jump back aboard the big, secular uptrend.

Here’s one way to start looking.

Courtesy of UBS, here are the big ones ranked by forward PE (price-to-earnings) multiples. UBS thinks Brazil in particular is surprisingly cheap.

chart of the day, emerging markets, feb 2011

